'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested, charged with DUI

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): 'Glee' actor Blake Jenner was booked with the charge of Driving Under Influence or DUI by the police.

According to the Burbank Police Department, Jenner was speeding through a red light, late at night which caught the attention of the on-duty officers, reported Page Six. When the 29-year-old was asked to perform a sobriety test, he failed it which resulted in his arrest.

Post his sobriety test, the 'Billy Boy' actor was arrested and charged with a DUI. However, he was released from jail, the following day.



Apart from the DUI incident, Jenner has previously been booked for misbehaviour. In November 2019, Jenner's ex-partner Melissa Benoist, uploaded a video on Instagram narrating that Jenner had inflicted 'violence' on her which permanently damaged Benoist's eyesight, reported Page Six.

Although 'Supergirl' star Benoist refrained from taking any names, her ex-boyfriend Jenner confessed that he had indeed "inflicted" hurt with his "past partner".

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner -- emotionally, mentally and yes, physically. It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life ... If I could do anything to take it back, I would," said Jenner back at that time, as reported by Page Six.

Jenner is known for his superb acting in the American comedy-drama series 'Glee' where he played the character of a dyslexic football player named Ryder Lynn. It was his debut performance, and the actor was praised for his performance. 'Glee' ended in March 2015 after having four successful seasons. (ANI)

