Glen Powell teams up with Chris Morgan for sci-fi action-thriller 'Deputy X'

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with 'Fast and Furious' writer-producer Chris Morgan for 'Deputy X', a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor.

Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions.

Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include 'Transcendence' starring Johnny Depp and 'Alien: Covenant', will write the script.



Details for 'X' are being kept secret, but it has been described as being tonally in the vein of such films like Arnold Schwarzenegger's flick 'The Running Man' and 1970s cult classic 'Logan's Run'.

Powell and Paglen will also produce the feature project. Overseeing the project is Universal senior VP production development Jay Polidoro and director of development Tony Ducret.

Known for his roles in romantic comedy 'Set It Up' and drama 'Hidden Figures', Powell will next be seen in Paramount's highly anticipated 'Top Gun: Maverick' and Sony's Korean War epic 'Devotion'.

Morgan's producing credits include 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', 'The Fate of the Furious', 'Furious 7', 'Fast and Furious 6' and 'Fast Five'. In all, Morgan has authored seven installments in Universal's multibillion-dollar Fast franchise, his association beginning with the third film, Tokyo Drift.

Morgan also produced the hit thriller 'Bird Box' for Netflix and is currently producing a Spanish-language spinoff set in Barcelona. (ANI)

