"God decides when we're done": Nick Cannon on having more kids after birth of 12th child

Los Angeles [US], February 26 (ANI): American TV host Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his 12th child, does not mind having more kids in future.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old Masked Singer host and father to 12 kids was asked if he is done having babies after welcoming his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December, People reported.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cannon told ET, though he added that more kids could still be in the cards.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."



Cannon also explained how he maintains balance between personal life and professional life.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling," he said.

"As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal -- to be the best parents we could possibly be -- that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling," Cannon continued.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo's birth.

He is also dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. (ANI)

