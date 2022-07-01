'Godzilla-Kong' movie to release in 2024, 'Dune 2' postponed to Thanksgiving in 2023

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): On Thursday, Warner Bros. revealed revised theatrical release dates for two of their well-known movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Dune: Part Two', directed by Denis Villeneuve, will now be released on November 17, 2023, instead of October 20, 2023, in a relatively small change. That implies that the sequel will benefit from airing during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Additionally, the next 'Godzilla-Kong' movie directed by Adam Wingard will be released in theatres on March 15, 2024.



'Godzilla vs. Kong', directed by Wingard, made USD468.2 million worldwide after its March 2021 premiere. It was a strong performance for a movie that came out in the middle of the epidemic and debuted on HBO Max on the same day as it did so as part of Warners' strategy to release all of its 2021 movies in cinemas and on streaming concurrently.

'Dune' by Villeneuve also performed admirably in light of the COVID-19 situation (it was likewise released in 2021 and hit theatres and streaming day and date). The science fiction film won six Oscars and made over USD 400 million worldwide.

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Javier Bardem will all appear in the previously confirmed 'Dune' sequel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, and Tanya LaPointe are the producers, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled 'Godzilla-Kong' film is being produced by Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull, and Jon Jashni.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' from Lionsgate, which also debuts that weekend, will compete with 'Dune 2' at the box office. The 2023 holiday choices include 'Trolls 3' from Universal and DreamWorks as well as the John Krasinski-Ryan Reynolds movie 'Imaginary Friends' from Paramount. The Thanksgiving marquee is always likely to be busy. (ANI)

