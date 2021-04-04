'Godzilla vs. Kong' sets pandemic record, debuts with USD 48.5 Million in US

Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): The Warner Bros. recently-released action-packed film 'Godzilla vs. Kong' has taken the box office by storm by setting a pandemic record with USD 48.5 Million debut.

Muscling its way to a pandemic era, the Adam Wingard directorial has managed to accumulate USD 32 Million over the weekend and USD 48.5 million in its first five days of release, cementing a new high water mark since US theatres have reopened, as per Variety.

With a smashing hit even during the pandemic, the action-packed movie has proved to be an indication that people are ready to enjoy the films on the big screens after more than a year of binging with small screens at home.

Variety reported that the flick is also available to HBO Max subscribers for no extra fee.

David A. Gross, who runs a movie consulting firm named Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety " More than 50% of movie theatres in the country have reopened, but many -- including those in New York City and Los Angeles -- have been operating at reduced capacity to comply with pandemic safety protocols.



"While it's half of what it would be under normal circumstances, the weekend is a clear and positive indication that moviegoing has inherent strengths that aren't going away," he added.

Helmed by Adam Wingard, the movie stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir.

The plot of the film revolves around Kong and his protectors, as they undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

It is the fourth installment in Legendary Entertainment's monster universe following 'Godzilla', 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'. Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have penned the script for the film, reported Variety.

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises. (ANI)

