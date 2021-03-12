'Godzilla vs. Kong' to release in India on this date

Washington [US], March 12 (ANI): The iconic monsters will collide early in India as the much-awaited 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is releasing on March 24, two days ahead of its initial release date of March 26.

Confirming the news, Denzil Dias, VP, and MD, Warner Bros Pictures, India, said, "After looking at the tremendous response the trailer has received and sensing the huge anticipation for the film, we are delighted to announce that we are now releasing this Gigantic movie - Godzilla Vs. Kong - two days earlier than scheduled, so that fans in India get to experience this film in cinemas the soonest possible."

Directed by Adam Wingard, the mythical legends Godzilla and King Kong will fight it out in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Speaking about the long-awaited clash between the two iconic monsters, Wingard said, "This is a battle that hasn't been waged since 1962, so for us, it was like, it's gotta be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. In doing that and knowing that everybody has got their favourite, we had to ensure to satisfy both their supporters. They both have their unique special powers and weaknesses so that's all taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this is the most epic battle of all time."



The upcoming film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir.

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India.

It is the fourth installment in Legendary Entertainment's monster universe following 'Godzilla', 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'. Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have penned the script for the film, reported Variety.

The trailer of the upcoming movie, which released on January 25, teases an epic showdown between Godzilla and Kong, an engaging story, and massive amounts of action.

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the upcoming movie, initially announced the project in 2015 as a crossover event between the insanely popular 'Godzilla' and 'King Kong' franchises. (ANI)

