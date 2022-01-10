Golden Globes 2022: 'West Side Story' wins Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): American musical romantic drama film 'West Side Story' won the Golden Globe for 'Best Picture - Musical/Comedy'.

In this category, 'Cyrano', 'Don't Look Up', 'Licorice Pizza' and 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' were nominated alongside 'West Side Story'.

'West Side Story' is an American musical romantic drama film directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name.



The movie stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno in supporting roles.

Earlier, Rachel Zegler won 'Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy' for her role in 'West Side Story'.

American actor Ariana DeBose also took home the Golden Globe 2022 for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's musical 'West Side Story'.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. (ANI)

