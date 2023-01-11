Golden Globes 2023: Andrew Garfield arrives in style at the gala event

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): And yes he is here... Hollywood Hunk Andrew Garfield is all in for Golden Globes. Following his arrival in a simple yet stylish Mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet, the 39-year-old left no stone unturned for this gala event.

Andrew Garfield has had four Golden Globe nominations in as many categories during the course of a dozen years. He is presently competing for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor as the lead of Hulu's 'Under the Banner of Heaven' right after winning the 2022 Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor award for 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!'





Although several performers have previously been honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their work on both the big and small screens, his presence on the list would be historic because he would be the first man to do so in a single year.

After his last appearance in all three episodes of the 2009 British series "Red Riding," Garfield makes a comeback to the world of television with "Under the Banner of Heaven."

The new show is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, which explores the 1984 double homicide case Utah v. Lafferty. Jeb Pyre, portrayed by Garfield, is an anonymous detective whose Mormon religion was put to the test during the course of his investigation into the killings. (ANI)

