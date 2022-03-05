'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown passes away

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Actor Johnny Brown, known for playing housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the massively hit show 'Good Times', has passed away at the age of 84.

Johnny's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown told TMZ that he was at his doctor's office in L.A. on Wednesday getting his pacemaker checked out, and shortly after he left he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed. She says the appointment was routine, so his sudden death was a shock.

Sharon said, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe."

The versatile actor and singer got scored his breakout role as Nathan Bookman in 'Good Times' in 1975, in the middle of season 2.

He also starred in three seasons of 'Laugh In,' 'Julia,' 'Maude,' 'The Jeffersons,' 'Archie Bunker's Place,' 'Family Matters,' 'Sister, Sister,' 'Moonlighting,' and 'Martin.'

He also featured in 'Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights' directed by late legendary artist Sidney Poitier.

Johnny is survived by his wife June Brown, his daughter Sharon and son, John Jr. (ANI)