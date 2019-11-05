Reese Witherspoon
Got all of my wardrobe from 'Legally Blonde 2' home, reveals Reese Witherspoon

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 5 (ANI): Remember Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from the 'Legally Blonde' films? Well, the actor sure does as she took home all the Woods' outfits in the movie.
Each of Woods' costumes including around 77 of her Jimmy Choo heels are nowhere other than Witherspoon's wardrobe!
"I got all of my wardrobe," People quoted the actor as admitting on 'The Graham Norton Show'.
And why did she take it all home? Because Witherspoon "had it written in the contract."
The 43-year old was accompanied by her 'The Morning Show' co-star Jennifer Aniston who asked if she has worn all 77 Jimmy Choo shoes, Witherspoon replied, "I did in the show, but no, I've never touched them."
But the shoes and outfits came to use when the 2003 film turned 15 last year, said Witherspoon.
"On the 15th anniversary, I took them all out of storage and tried them all on," she added.
The 'Legally Blonde' star went on to spill more beans about the closet and said that she had even shared it with her 20-year old daughter, Ava Phillippe.
"Some of them fit, some of them didn't. It was really cool. I showed them all to my daughter," she expressed.
It might seem that Witherspoon was the only stealer on the show, but Aniston too joined her co-actor revealing that the 'Friends' crew gave her the neon coffee mug sign from the show's coffeehouse, Central Perk, which now hangs in her office.
Witherspoon's Elle Woods' avatar became quite a hit and the same was evident late last month when American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian channeled the diva on Halloween eve.
Recreating the character's infamous Harvard Law admissions video essay from the film, Kardashian wrote, "Oh! Hi! I'm Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I'm going to be an amazing lawyer." (ANI)

