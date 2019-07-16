George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin

GoT creator George R.R. Martin says fan reactions won't influence book ending

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' came to an end with its eighth season, which left many fans so disappointed that they created a petition seeking its remake. Creator George R.R. Martin, however, said that he won't let fans of the series dictate how he writes the book ending of his epic fantasy saga.
'GoT' fans obviously had a lot of strong feelings about the plot twists that took place in the show's final season, at least, some of which were inspired by Martin, who wrote the 'Song of Ice and Fire' book series on which the show is based.
However, Martin said that none of the outspoken reactions, positive or negative, will change anything that he has planned for his novels, reported Entertainment Weekly.
The 70-year-old author is still working on the final two installments of his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series -- 'The Winds of Winter' and 'A Dream of Spring'. He said that he is sticking to his planned ending regardless of how fans reacted to the show, despite some lingering temptation.
"And there is a temptation to then change it in the upcoming books -- 'Oh my god, it's screwed up, I have to come up with something different,'" Martin told the outlet.
"But that's wrong. Because you've been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don't like it, then it screws up the whole structure," he added.
"I want to write the book I've always intended to write all along and when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it," he continued.
Many fans have earlier voiced their disappointment over the writing and character development of the final season. Some fans even created a petition urging the show's creators to "remake" the eighth season. Another campaign led by some disappointed fans aimed to have the series' creators, David Benioff, and D. B. Weiss, appear as the top Google result for "bad writers."
The author has previously said that while he gave the show writers an outline of events, they chose to follow certain ideas and change or leave out others.
"It's like two alternate realities existing side-by-side. I have to double down and do my version of it which is what I've been doing," Martin told the outlet of the books and the show.
Martin also revealed that he felt a tremendous amount of pressure to write his books to stay ahead of the show. Now that it has ended, he said he isn't racing to finish the series.
"There's no longer a race. The show is over. I'm writing the book. It will be done when it's done. I don't only want to finish it, I want to make it as good as I possibly can," he said.
The finale saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) descend into madness, only to be killed by her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) became Queen in the North, newly liberated from the rest of the seven kingdoms. Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) sailed to explore what's west of Westeros. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was sent to the Night's Watch but really was free to go live with the Wildlings and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was crowned king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell).
The final season of the show concluded with its last episode aired on May 19. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:21 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello spotted kissing in San Francisco

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been sparking romance rumours ever since their new single 'Senorita' and its steamy music video came out in June.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 12:09 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott might soon tie the knot!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who is currently glorying in the success of her new beauty line is ready for marriage as she is thinking about taking a step ahead with beau Travis Scott.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:57 IST

Kylie Jenner's clapback at influencer after being accused of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is the Internet's new clap back queen!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:55 IST

Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Marry Me' returns to Universal, singer...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Owen Wilson starrer romantic comedy 'Marry Me' has returned to Universal Pictures for production after it went under the banner of STX entertainment earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:53 IST

Vanessa Hudgens is 'so proud' of Austin Butler as he lands Elvis...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Writer-director Baz Luhrmann has found his Elvis Presley in actor Austin Butler!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:48 IST

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig to co-write Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have teamed up to co-write the upcoming Warner Bros.' film 'Barbie' with Margot Robbie essaying the role of the iconic doll.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:15 IST

Brad Pitt impressed with Leonardo DiCaprio after working with him

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has left his co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie really impressed during the filming of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:09 IST

Returning to 'Terminator: Dark Fate' real 'gift' for Linda Hamilton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor Linda Hamilton who is returning to the silver screen with her iconic character Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' after thirty years, shared in a recent interview why she was back for the role and how her character had changed in these years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:58 IST

Jay-Z's parenting advice to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): It has been two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison into the world.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:43 IST

The gorgeous trio Karisma, Kareena, Amruta relish their London vacay

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora are the most gorgeous trio walking down the streets of London and Karishma's latest Instagram is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:27 IST

'A Quiet Place 2' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The sequel of last year's critically acclaimed horror film 'A Quiet Place' has finally gone on floors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 08:56 IST

'The King's Man' trailer showcases origins of British intelligence agency

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The action-packed trailer of Matthew Vaughn directorial 'The King's Man' has finally arrived and going by it, the film promises plenty of sword-fighting, gunplay, and devastation.

Read More
iocl