GOT prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes Paddy Considine on board as King Viserys Targaryen

Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming Game of Thrones (GOT) prequel series, 'House of the Dragon', took British actor Paddy Considine on board to play King Viserys Targaryen.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Game of Thrones.

The series, which based on George RR Martin's 2018 book Fire and Blood, will take the viewers 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and narrate tell the story of House Targaryen. It is expected to be aired in 2022.

According to Variety, the actor has signed on to star in the series in the role of King Viserys I, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal.

Viserys, a warm, kind and decent man only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. He ruled over Westeros around 100 years after Aegon's Conquest. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.



His children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II would ultimately fight a civil war over his throne that became known as the Dance of Dragons.

Considine is presently starring in British-American drama 'The Third Day' and has previously played roles in film and television played including 'Peaky Blinders', 'The Death of Stalin', 'Cinderella Man', among others.

American television network HBO, who had aired the Game of Thrones series, has permitted a 10-episode to the creators of House of the Dragon with casting having begun over the summer.

The series will be brought on the screen by the writer Martin himself along with Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners. The duo will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Sapochnik is also expected to direct the pilot and additional episodes. Previously, he has directed six episodes of 'Game of Thrones', including 'Hardhome', 'Battle of the Bastards', and 'Winds of Winter'. (ANI)

