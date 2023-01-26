'Gotham Knights': Ethan Embry, Sunny Mabrey to portray Cluemaster & wife in upcoming superhero TV series

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): Real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey will be coming up as a reel-life couple in the upcoming DC series 'Gotham Knights'.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the couple will portray Arthur and Crystal Brown. Per the network, Arthur is "the meticulous and eccentric host of a Jeopardy-like game show, Arthur is always the smartest person in the room".

Also known as the Cluemaster, one of Gotham's criminals, his character keeps a squeaky-clean image for the public, and his dark side will go to great lengths to protect his appearance.



"We were blown away by Sunny's audition for 'Gotham Knights,'" said executive producers and showrunners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams in a report quoted by Variety. "It was immediately clear she had the expansive emotional range needed to play this deeply polarizing character. And then we were delighted to discover that Sunny's husband is an actor with many fans among our cast, crew and writers. Ethan's brought Arthur to life in such rich, delightfully disturbing ways. We hope to surprise fans of the mythos with where our story is going, though we'll give you a clue... Quiz Bowl airs weeknights in Gotham."

Crystal is a natural charmer who is camera-ready and the wife of a local celebrity. The people who know Crystal best understand that she battles a hidden addiction that threatens her happy household and causes her to fluctuate between being warm and friendly one moment and suddenly chilly the next. Mabrey will make her first appearance in episode 5, while Embry makes his debut in episode 6.

'Gotham Knights' opens in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder and is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. When they are all accused of murdering the Caped Crusader, his adoptive son forms an odd alliance with the kids of Batman's foes. Abrams, Stoteraux, and Fiveash are the authors of 'Gotham Knights'.

Executive production will also be done by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. The pilot will be executive-produced and directed by Danny Cannon.

'Gotham Knights' makes its debut on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET. (ANI)

