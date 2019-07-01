Grace Jones
Grace Jones

Grace Jones quits role opposite Daniel Craig in 'Bond 25'

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Post 'Bond 25' lead actor Daniel Craig's return to the sets after healing from an injury to his ankle ligaments, the film suffered another setback as Grace Jones, who was part of the cast, quit the eagerly awaited movie.
The actor and supermodel left her much-hyped role after a few disagreements. Not only the actor but even the movie heads were left frustrated as they realised how they wasted their time and money on her, reported Fox News.
"Grace's 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her. Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome. But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight. She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini," said a source.
The actor, who has also worked in 'A View to A Kill' (1985), was signed to play a role opposite Daniel Craig, which was in limelight since April this year.
Earlier this month, a controlled explosion during filming injured one crew member and damaged the exterior of the 007 movie stage.
'Bond 25' has had a tumultuous journey. The action flick earlier hit a roadblock following a troubled script process that saw original director Danny Boyle exit the project over creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, resulting in a delay to the production and the planned release date, originally slated for October this year.
The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah.
Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.
The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Norway. Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing the film with a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be tough, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.
The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8 next year. (ANI)

