Grammy Award
Grammy Award

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Bringing an end to the curiosity of fans the 2019 Grammy Awards nominations list was revealed on Wednesday with music industry newcomers making a strong debut to the list with multiple nominations.
While Lizzo is leading the pack with eight nominations, freshman artist Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X followed close behind with six nominations each, reported Variety.
The prestigious night will be hosted by Alicia Keys once again, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26.
Here is the complete list of nominations:

Record Of The Year
'Hey, Ma' by Bon Iver
'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish
'7 Rings' by Ariana Grande
'Hard Place' by H.E.R.
'Talk' by Khalid
'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo
'Sunflower' by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year
'I, I' by Bon Iver
'Norman F--ing Rockwell!' by Lana Del Rey
'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' by Billie Eilish
'Thank U, Next' by Ariana Grande
'I Used To Know Her' by H.E.R.
'7' by Lil Nas X
'Cuz I Love You' by Lizzo
'Father of the Bride' by Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year
'Always Remember Us This Way'
'Bad Guy'
'Bring My Flowers Now'
'Hard Place'
'Lover'
'Norman F--ing Rockwell'
'Someone You Loved'
'Truth Hurts'

Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

Best Rock Album
Amo -- Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues -- Cage The Elephant
In The End -- The Cranberries
Trauma -- I Prevail
Feral Roots -- Rival Sons

Best Rap Album
Revenge Of The Dreamers III -- Dreamville
Championships -- Meek Mill
i am > i was -- 21 Savage
IGOR -- Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy -- YBN Cordae

The prestigious awards will be presented in 84 categories to honor the best performers of the industry who have had their releases between October 1, 2018, and August 31. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:46 IST

Aishwarya remembers late father Krishnaraj on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:19 IST

IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:26 IST

'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, producer N. Chandra felicitated...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured 'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, writer-director P.C. Sreeram and producer N. Chandra at the inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:20 IST

French actor Isabelle Huppert conferred with Lifetime...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): French actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for a 'foreign artiste' on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:03 IST

SS Rajamouli adds new cast members to Alia, Ajay's Telugu debut 'RRR'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Seems like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Telugu debut 'RRR' is not going to be a sober affair as the makers have welcomed new cast members onboard!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:56 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth light lamp at inaugural ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lit up the ceremonial lamp to mark the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets new release date

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The release date of much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been postponed. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 29, this year, has been pushed forward to February 7, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

Milkha Singh turns 90, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan wishes...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who had essayed the role of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh in the 2013 biographical drama, wished the latter "good health and happiness" on his birthday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:52 IST

Is Gigi Hadid rekindling romance with former boyfriend Zayn Malik?

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Looks like model Gigi Hadid is rekindling her relationship with former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik after her brief link-up with the 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:35 IST

Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney step-out on one-month...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance with husband and art dealer Cooke Maroney in New York, on their one-month anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:54 IST

Kris Jenner speaks about daughter Kylie selling majority stake...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Kylie Jenner sold a 51 per cent stake in her cosmetics and skincare businesses to American multi-national beauty brand 'Coty' for USD 600 million, her mother Kris Jenner said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:57 IST

IFFI 2019 opens today: Here's what to catch at the golden jubilee edition

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia's oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium.

Read More
iocl