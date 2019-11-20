Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Bringing an end to the curiosity of fans the 2019 Grammy Awards nominations list was revealed on Wednesday with music industry newcomers making a strong debut to the list with multiple nominations.

While Lizzo is leading the pack with eight nominations, freshman artist Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X followed close behind with six nominations each, reported Variety.

The prestigious night will be hosted by Alicia Keys once again, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26.

Here is the complete list of nominations:



Record Of The Year

'Hey, Ma' by Bon Iver

'Bad Guy' by Billie Eilish

'7 Rings' by Ariana Grande

'Hard Place' by H.E.R.

'Talk' by Khalid

'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

'Truth Hurts' by Lizzo

'Sunflower' by Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

'I, I' by Bon Iver

'Norman F--ing Rockwell!' by Lana Del Rey

'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' by Billie Eilish

'Thank U, Next' by Ariana Grande

'I Used To Know Her' by H.E.R.

'7' by Lil Nas X

'Cuz I Love You' by Lizzo

'Father of the Bride' by Vampire Weekend



Song Of The Year

'Always Remember Us This Way'

'Bad Guy'

'Bring My Flowers Now'

'Hard Place'

'Lover'

'Norman F--ing Rockwell'

'Someone You Loved'

'Truth Hurts'



Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola



Best Rock Album

Amo -- Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues -- Cage The Elephant

In The End -- The Cranberries

Trauma -- I Prevail

Feral Roots -- Rival Sons



Best Rap Album

Revenge Of The Dreamers III -- Dreamville

Championships -- Meek Mill

i am > i was -- 21 Savage

IGOR -- Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy -- YBN Cordae



The prestigious awards will be presented in 84 categories to honor the best performers of the industry who have had their releases between October 1, 2018, and August 31. (ANI)