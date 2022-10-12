Grammy-winning producer and 'Karate Kid' music supervisor, Brooks Arthur passes away at 86

Washington [US], October 11 (ANI): Grammy-winning record producer Brooks Arthur, also known for his works behind films such as 'The Karate Kid' as music supervisor, passed away at 86.

According to Variety, Arthur was a well-known producer who worked on popular songs by Van Morrison and Neil Diamond, including "Brown Eyed Girl," on which he sang background vocals. He collaborated with many famous musicians over the course of his career, such as the Grateful Dead, Art Garfunkel, Burt Bacharach, Dusty Springfield, Liza Minnelli, and Peggy Lee. He received 20 Grammy nominations, three of which he won, as well as an Oscar nomination for the song 'Glory of Love" from "The Karate Kid II," which he also performed.

After collaborating on Adam Sandler's Grammy-nominated comedy smash 'The Chanukah Song," Arthur started a 29-year friendship with him. He went on to act as music supervisor for the majority of Sandler's movies, including "Grown Ups," "The Waterboy," and "You Don't Mess With the Zohan," in addition to producing all of his comedy albums from "They're Gonna Laugh at You" through "Shh... Don't Tell." The animated holiday musical "Eight Crazy Nights," which Arthur also co-wrote and co-produced, and the score for "The Wedding Singer," were both produced by Arthur.

Arthur's contribution to comedy also included the Grammy-winning "Live From the Met" by Robin Williams and albums for Norm Macdonald.

Aspiring crooner Arthur, born Arnold Brosdky in Brooklyn, would make a weekly trip to Manhattan for singing lessons. He started working part-time at the Decca Records mailroom while still in high school to begin his career in the music business.



After being introduced to the Chabad by "Karate Kid" producer Jerry Weintraub in the 1970s, Arthur converted to Judaism.

He founded Century Sound, a music studio where his clients included the band's Brooks Arthur Ensemble, Diamond, Morrison, and Evie Sands. Later, he established 914 Studios, where Bruce Springsteen recorded part of his seminal album "Born to Run," "The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle," and his first album "Greetings From Asbury Park."

The 2016 documentary "Bang! The Bert Berns Story," about his friend and the renowned songwriter of "Twist and Shout" and "Piece of My Heart," was produced by Arthur, who also starred in it.

Arthur had written a memoir on his career in the music and film industries, packed with behind-the-scenes studio tales and recording insights before he passed away. Editing of the book is currently underway.

According to Variety, Arthur is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn, their daughters Jill Arthur Posner and Jacki Arthur Eisenberg, and their respective husbands Ari and Jerry. He also leaves behind a sister, Rochelle Kaplan, and four grandchildren, Benjamin and Natalie Posner, Maxwell Abish and Jade Eisenberg. (ANI)

