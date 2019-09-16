Granger Smith with his late 3-year-old son River (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Granger Smith returns to social media after son's tragic death

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): American country singer Granger Smith who made a sudden exit from social media after the tragic death of his 3-year-old son River, has returned.
The 40-year-old singer penned a long note about distancing himself from the platform one month since his previous post.
"I haven't said much on socials lately. It's not that I don't have anything to say, it's more than most things just don't seem important enough to share," his caption began.
"We all know that social media has become a mask...a highlight reel per say, that we can hide behind and appear to promote the best moments of our best days. Eh...that stuff doesn't matter."
In June, his son had died in a drowning accident at home. The father of three had shared the disheartening news on social media revealing that "despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived." River was laid to rest on June 11.
In his latest post, Smith said his family's YouTube channel is his preferred choice to connect with fans.
"That's why I enjoy continuing 'The Smiths' channel on YouTube because I can turn on the camera and talk like we're just friends in the same room. No mask," he said.
His wife, Amber Smith, has been using social media to connect with other parents who have dealt with immense loss.
"Amber has continued to post on her socials and I'm blown away by her ability to be so real, raw and engaging in her captions and pictures," he said, explaining that he was going to let her "speak for both of us."
"We certainly see the world with our masks off now. Each night I find myself looking out at faces in our crowd and thinking about all the different stories...all the hidden struggles. We need each other," he added, before letting his fans know the silence wouldn't be permanent as he has "bills to pay."
He concluded his post on a positive note telling his fans that by accepting life's challenges it becomes easier to appreciate the finer moments.
"All that said, know this: Life is a storm," the star concluded his post. "Realizing that makes it easier to be grateful for the rays of sunshine." (ANI)

