Granger Smith's wife shares sweet selfies kids after son's death

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Granger Smith and wife Amber, who recently lost their 3-year-old son, are now spending most of their time with their other children.

And Amber's latest social media post is proof of it. She shared two adorable snaps with late River's siblings, where they can be seen posing for a selfie with their mom, while in the second picture, they each strike a happy pose.

The singer's wife also captioned her post with a heartfelt note. She started with a quote from the book 'Bronner' by Sherri Burgess, before adding, "After dinner drive and walk to the lake."

"The smiles on these faces are some of the brightest lights in the dark," she wrote.



Earlier this month, Amber revealed that her late son's organs had saved the life of two adults, People had reported.

"His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, and we had to do something. There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives," she explained in a lengthy Instagram post about deciding to donate.

"We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults. A 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. I cried when we opened it. Cried out of sadness & cried out of love," Amber continued.

"I'm so proud to be River's mama and I'm so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible three years. I pray these two recipients to live healthy, joy-filled, full-throttle lives just like Riv. It was one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions we've ever made," she added. (ANI)

