Grant Gustin set to star in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby'

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Hollywood actor Grant Gustin, who portrays the DC Comics superhero 'The Flash' on the CW series of the same name, will soon be seen in the real-life drama 'Rescued by Ruby', which has landed at Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old actor will portray the character of Dan, a state trooper who dreams of joining the K-9 search and rescue team, but no one gives him the chance.



The rest of the logline read, "Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet."

'Rescued by Ruby' will be directed by Katt Shea, with the script penned by Karen Janszen. The real-life drama will be based on the short stories 'Ruby: A Dogwink Story' and 'Dogwink Ruby'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Angel will produce for Fezziwig Studios, along with Brian Gott and Jane Charles. SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt are set to executive produce it. (ANI)

