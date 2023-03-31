'Green Knight' director David Lowery part of Star Wars series 'Skeleton Crew'

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): 'Green Knight' filmmaker David Lowery is among the directors of Skeleton Crew, the much-anticipated series of the 'Star Wars' franchise.



The news has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Interestingly, the makers of this series kept the details under wraps. Earlier this month, it was reported that Oscar-winning 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' filmmakers Daniels had directed an episode of the series last year. The shoot of the series was reportedly finished. But the details are coming out now.

'Skeleton Crew' stars Jude Law and is from Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind Tom Holland's recent trilogy of Spider-Man films. It centres on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. It is set in the New Republic era of Star Wars storytelling, reported Hollywood Reporter.

Lowery's work on Skeleton Crew comes one week ahead of Star Wars Celebration, which takes place in London and is expected to reveal news about the future of the franchise, including its big-screen plans. Disney+ is currently airing season three of The Mandalorian, the series that helped build the streaming service in its early days and which has launched several spinoffs, including the upcoming Rosario Dawson series 'Ahsoka.' (ANI)

