'Green Lantern' series headed to HBO Max

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): 'Green Lantern,' the series, is headed to HBO Max, sources have confirmed.

According to Variety, the streaming platform has ordered 10 one-hour episodes.

The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, who co-wrote the 2011 film, which starred Ryan Reynolds, reported Fox News.

Grahame-Smith will also serve as the showrunner.

Reportedly, the plot will follow the adventures of several Lanterns, which will include Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott.



Earlier last month, it was revealed that HBO Max ordered a spinoff of the upcoming James Gunn film, 'Suicide Squad.' John Cena is set to star in the eight-episode series, 'Peacemaker.'

Gunn will write all of the episodes and is said to be helming most of them, according to Deadline. Cena will also serve as a co-executive producer.

In addition to 'Green Lantern' and the 'Suicide Squad' spinoff, the DC shows, 'Strange Adventures' and 'Justice League Dark,' are also in the works at HBO Max, Variety reported.

It was recently revealed that DC Comics and HBO Max are producing a spin-off of Matt Reeves' upcoming 'Batman' film. The Caped Crusader will not be featured in 'Gotham PD', but it will focus on corrupt police in Batman's home town.

As reported by Fox News, other DC Universe originals that have since moved to HBO Max include 'Doom Patrol,' 'Harley Quinn,' 'Titans,' 'Swamp Thing,' and 'Young Justice.' (ANI)

