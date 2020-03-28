'Grey's Anatomy' season 16 cut short due to COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 28 (ANI): The ABC medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' is shortening its 16th season in response to the real medical danger posed by the coronavirus.

According to Variety, the network announced on Friday that the season finale of the long-running series will now air on April 9, which will be the 21st episode of the season. In the last several years 'Grey's Anatomy' has typically aired 24 or 25 episodes per season.

So far, there are no plans to film any additional projects for the 16th season and the shift will not affect the season finale of 'Station 19' nor the series finale of 'How to Get Away With Murder,' which will still air on May 14. Last year, it was announced that the show had already been renewed for a 17th season. 'Grey's Anatomy' is already the longest-running medical drama in television history, having surpassed NBC's "ER".

The series stars Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti. Earlier this season, long time series regular Justin Chambers exited the show.

This marks the latest ABC programming move in light of the ongoing global pandemic. (ANI)

