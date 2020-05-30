Grimes is legally selling her soul as part of virtual art exhibition

Washington D.C. [USA], May 30 (ANI): Canadian singer Grimes has planned to legally sell her soul as part of an upcoming digital art exhibit titled 'Selling Out'.

According to Fox News, the 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is opening a new exhibition, in which she'll accept payment for a slew of artwork, including prints, drawings, photographs and more.

However, according to Bloomberg, the most peculiar addition to the list of things going up for sale is a legal document she drafted with her lawyer that will entitle someone to purchase her soul. As for how much the celebrity's soul goes for, the artist first set the price at a staggering 10 million USD.

The 'Oblivion' singer said, "I didn't want anyone to buy it, so I said we should just make it 10 million USD, and then it probably won't sell."

However, she noted that "the deeper we got with it, the more philosophically interesting it became."

She added, "Also, I really wanted to collaborate with my lawyer on art. The idea of fantastical art in the form of legal documents just seems very intriguing to me."

However, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses to shut down and countless people to be without work in the global economy, she rethought the hefty price tag, instead opting to settle on the "best offer," therefore letting the public decide what her soul is worth.

The 'Genesis singer' who is mostly known for her musical endeavours, says that she hopes people will look at this exhibit not as a departure from her music, but as an extension.

She explained, "I made art 10, 12 years before I ever touched a keyboard. I see myself as a visual artist first and foremost, and I've always felt strange that people know me for music."

The debut of Grime's fine art exhibitions will take place in Gallery Platform Los Angeles from May 28 through June 3 as well as Maccarone Los Angeles through May 28 through August 31.

The art exhibition event 'Selling Out' comes at an exciting time for the artist, who recently gave birth to her first child with Space X CEO Elon Musk. Grimes and Musk made headlines by giving their son a rather unconventional name, X AE A-12, who the outlet reports she refers to as 'Little X.'

The baby is Grimes' first child. Musk shares five sons from a previous marriage. (ANI)

