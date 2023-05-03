"Growing together is wise," Jon Bon Jovi on 20-year-old son's engagement

Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Asked about his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's engagement to actress Millie Bobby Brown (19), the legendary rockstar Jon Bon Jovi said, love can happen at any age.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show 'Radio Andy' on Tuesday, the legendary musician commented on Jake and Millie's engagement.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together," Bon Jovi replied when Cohen asked if the musician worries his child is too young for marriage, reported People.

Having been with his own wife Dorothea since high school, Bon Jovi revealed Jake is just "the latest" of his children to get engaged. He also mentioned as a father he is not worried at all.

"That would be my advice really," he continued. "Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all."



Cohen, 54, then asked Bon Jovi if he's watched Stranger Things, which gave limelight to Millie.

"I've seen it of course," he replied. "Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach, reported People.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

He shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever," he captioned his post.

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji. (ANI)

