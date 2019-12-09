Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen' to get a Republic Day weekend release

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): The British-American crime comedy 'The Gentlemen' starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant will be making its way to Indian cinemas on January 24, 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news with moviegoers.

"All set for #RepublicDay weekend... PVR Pictures to release #TheGentlemen on 24 Jan 2020 in #India... Stars #MatthewMcConaughey, #ColinFarrell, and #HughGrant... Directed by Guy Ritchie", the tweet read.



The movie helmed and written by Guy Ritchie will be coming around the Republic Day weekend.

The plot revolves around a drug lord who is looking to cash out a substantial marijuana empire he established in London. (ANI)

