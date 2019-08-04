Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow, Image courtesy: Instagram
Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow, Image courtesy: Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk all smiles at date night

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): It's a date night for actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-director Brad Falchuk!
The much-in-love couple enjoyed a fun night out in the Hamptons on Friday to celebrate the screening of the upcoming Netflix series, 'The Politician', reported E! News.
Paltrow stars in the musical comedy, which was written and executive produced by her husband, Falchuk. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan also co-created the show.
Paltrow and her beau were all smiles at the late-night celebration and looked nothing less than picture-perfect as they posed for the cameras.
The 46-year-old actor beamed in a bright yellow dress by Dion Leedress, which featured a middle cut-out and ruffled skirt. She rounded off her outfit with snakeskin sandals, minimal jewellery pieces, and a vibrant red lipstick.
On the other hand, Brad kept things casual for the East Hamptons hangout and donned a 3.1 Philip Lim outfit with Gucci sneakers.
The screening of the upcoming show turned out to be a family affair as Paltrow's mother Blythe Danner also attended the event. The 76-year-old actor wore a chic all-white ensemble that she paired with colourful and vibrant jewellery pieces.
The mother-daughter duo also shared a sweet moment on Friday night. The two hugged at one point during the special screening of the series.
YouTube executive Derek Blasberg with partner Nick Brown, Jessica Seinfeld, and Netflix executive Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant were also seen in attendance.
Speaking about her role, the 'Avengers' star said that only her husband could get her back to her "original day job."
"Only @bradfalchuk and his ingenious writing could get me back to the original day job. The Politician starts on @netflix September 27 (my birthday!)," she shared on Instagram back in March.
The upcoming show revolves around a high school student (Ben Platt), who has his heart set on being the President one day. Before making his way to the Oval Office, he kicks off his political career by running for Student Body President. (ANI)

