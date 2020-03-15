Gwyneth Paltrow deletes 'tone-deaf' post flaunting Goop ensemble amid coronavirus pandemic

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 15 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow and her 'Goop' lifestyle brand has come under fire for flaunting an expensive fashion ensemble amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox News, the since-deleted post that first appeared on Goop's Instagram page on Friday (local time), Paltrow shared a selfie modelling a white shirt, tan skirt and white sneakers.

After receiving criticism from fans for being "tone-deaf" and "irresponsible" for her Instagram post at the time of the severe health crisis, the actor deleted the post.

According to Page Six, the caption to the post read, "Most days you'll find GP wearing G.Label with a pair of sneakers--which is one reason we make it an annual tradition to put together a fresh sneaker guide each year. Get ready to cover some serious ground (run, don't walk)."

The post was immediately flooded with comments from fans who criticised the 'Iron Man' actor for being 'tone-deaf' and 'irresponsible' for promoting outrageous designer prices given the current health crisis.

According to the outlet, the 'Contagion' actor's outfit included a G. Label 'Alexander' skirt with a price tag of 450 USD and Alexandre Berman's 'Clarita' sneakers that sell for 425 USD.

Paltrow and her lifestyle brand received backlash from a fan, that commented, "We're in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, y'all really think anyone's gonna buy an ugly a-s $450 skirt?"

Another called the lifestyle brand to act more 'sensitive' during a time in which thousands are contracting COVID-19 and are forced to being quarantined as a means of restricting the rampant spread of the virus.

This called Goop to take action, for which they put up a post on Saturday informing readers how to "self-soothe" and "reconnect" through meditation. (ANI)

