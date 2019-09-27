Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't feel 'passionate' about acting anymore

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:04 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow might retire from acting soon, at least that's what her recent revelation suggests.
The 46-year-old star, who stars in the Netflix's highly-anticipated series 'The Politician', recently shared that her career as an actor is no longer her main focus, reported People.
Paltrow sat down with Harry Kargman, Founder and CEO of Kargo, for a panel discussion at Advertising Week New York, where she discussed her unlikely career move and going back to television.
"I married a TV writer, he's fantastic but he sort of dragged me back to the old job," said Paltrow of her husband, Brad Falchuk, a producer-writer on Ryan Murphy's high school political satire 'The Politician'.
However, she confessed that there was a big reason for wanting to switch up her career.
"I wouldn't say I'm that passionate about it anymore. I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career at a certain point I felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do so I did a little pivot," she shared of creating her beauty brand 'Goop'.
Despite having said that, Paltrow did share that she "really likes" her new TV show and thinks "it's really good." Adding, "it's funny" and has "a very specific tone."
Earlier on Thursday, Paltrow told host Savannah Guthrie on the Today show that she was convinced by her husband to act in 'The Politician'.
"He had to convince me a little bit, I've got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner," Paltrow told Guthrie.
"But he was writing and he was like, 'I think I'm writing a part for you.' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do a part.' And lo and behold, here I am," she added.
Once Paltrow agreed to the role opposite actors like Ben Platt and Jessica Lange, she said working with her husband turned out to be a great experience.
"It was the best. It was really easy," she said.
"I think when you trust someone so much and you love someone so much, and they know you so well and you know them, it's really an interesting set of characteristics to bring to a workplace. So it was really nice," the 'Avengers' actor added.
'The Politician' released on Netflix on Friday. (ANI)

