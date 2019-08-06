Gwyneth Paltrow finally moving in with Brad Falchuk after a year of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): After nearly a year of marriage, actor Gwyneth Paltrow is making a big decision - she is moving in with her husband Brad Falchuk.

The duo, who wed in September 2018 are moving in together, the 'Avengers' actor revealed while speaking with InStyle for their 25th-anniversary issue, reported E! News.

"Married life has been really good," the Oscar-winning actor gushed.

"And now we're moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun," she said of her husband and moving in together.

For the unversed, in June, the 'Iron Man' star admitted that Falchuk didn't actually live with her, despite being married for a year. Rather, he would spend four nights a week at her home and then crash at his pad for the remaining days.

"All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she told UK's Sunday Times, as cited by E! News.

Paltrow, who shares children Apple Martin (15) and Moses Martin (13) with ex-husband Chris Martin -- isn't one to live conventionally. And at age 46, she doesn't care what you think of her choices and lifestyle. She's more confident and self-assured than ever.

"Forty is amazing. I mean, every year since, I've felt much closer to myself," she raved to InStyle.

"At this stage, I've realized the secret to wellness is a little bit of everything," she continued.

"It's sleep. It's hydration. It's nutrition and exercise. It's not being toxic. It's watching your tongue. It's being around people who love you and who are honest with you. It's about seeing Dr Dray -- the dermatologist, not the rapper -- in London or Paris, whenever I can get over there. And drinking is part of my wellness programme too," she added.

Don't call her an influencer ever as she told the magazine, "I'm a little bit allergic to the word."

The anniversary issue of InStyle hits the newsstands on August 16. (ANI)

