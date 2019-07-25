Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about aging, self-love

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who never shies away from speaking her mind, opened up about aging and self-love.
The Oscar-winning actor got real about getting wrinkles, reaching closer to menopause and much more in the premiere episode of Goop's new podcast titled 'The Beauty Closet', reported E! News.
On the episode, the actor, who is the founder and CEO of Goop, spoke to hosts Jean Godfrey-June and Megan O'Neill about how she has been portrayed in the media over the years and what it feels like to age in the spotlight.
Keeping it real, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star, said, "I've always felt so funny about my looks."
"I think that it's very rare to think that you're a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman, like I don't see that when I look in the mirror," she added.
She also spoke about the good parts of aging, including getting more clearer about who you are as you mature and feeling less "judgemental" about yourself.
The 46-year-old actor continued, "I think for me it's more internally feeling you know, as I go on in life and I feel more and more myself and less judgmental about myself, my values become clearer to me, I can be in integrity all the time, which was much harder when you're a younger woman and you're trying to please and juggling all this stuff."
Paltrow went on to say, "I have this other added bizarre layer, which is I've been considered to be this woman."
"Beautiful woman," the hosts noted.
"Well, you know, that's sort of how I've been considered, not by everyone, but it's a weird thing to be. I don't mean in a pejorative way objectified, but sort of like cast as something and put in a box," Paltrow said.
"Then I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, what does it mean to get wrinkles and get closer to menopause? And all these things, and it's like, what happens to your identity as a woman if you're not f--kable and beautiful," she added.
"What does happen?" the hosts asked.
"Luckily, what's happening at the same time in parallel, you just start to like yourself," Paltrow shared.
"You're like, 'I'd f--k me,'" the hosts said, laughing as Paltrow shared, "And I do!"
"I think you get to a point where it's almost like your sort of pulchritude is waning in a way and your inner beauty is really coming out," the 'Iron Man' actor said.
She also revealed how with aging, you "value" your relationships and your work.
"And so, it's this funny shift that's happening, it's like you feel so good, you know who you are, hopefully, you value the relationships in your life and your work and your contribution to the world. When you're in your 40s that's the idea, but then you're like, 'Wow, I have crow's feet, damn," she added.
On the work front, Paltrow is all set to star in the upcoming TV series 'The Politician' alongside Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, and Ben Platt. (ANI)

