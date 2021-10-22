Gwyneth Paltrow prioritises her health after contracting COVID-19

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): COVID-19 has made actor Gwyneth Paltrow realise the importance of good health in life.

During one of the recent podcasts, Paltrow opened up about her break from alcohol and how she has been giving full attention to her health, reported People magazine.

"It's been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I've had a sip here and there but very rarely. You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whiskey and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all. But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID and having felt like s--, or like having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant," she said.



In February, Paltrow revealed that she had COVID. Functional medicine practitioner Dr Will Cole put her on a diet that did not allow sugar or alcohol while she was battling the disease.

"I didn't feel good, and I had really high inflammation levels and the doctor was like, 'Look, you really need to clean up your act. You gotta, at least for three months, no alcohol, no grains, no sugar, nothing processed,' everything like that," she recalled.

Paltrow also talked about having a better sleep without alcohol.

"I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more because, especially during COVID, I was just eating whatever, drinking seven nights a week. And it's been really interesting. I sleep so much better with no alcohol, it's wild," she concluded. (ANI)

