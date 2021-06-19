Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her children haven't seen much of her films

Washington [US], Jun 19 (ANI): Seems like Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow's children are picky about the movies they watch as the Oscar-winning actor has revealed which of her movies they have watched.

According to Fox News, Paltrow's children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, are not terribly interested in seeing their mother on-screen.

During Thursday's episode of 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin', Paltrow revealed that Apple has never seen one of her movies, while Moses has only seen her in the massively popular Marvel franchise films.

She revealed, "My kids have never seen me in a movie. I mean, I think my son has seen me in the 'Iron Man' things, but I do not think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."



Outside of playing Pepper Pots in seven different Marvel films, Paltrow is known for various other films, including 'Contagion', 'Hush' and 'Shakespeare in Love', which earned her an Oscar, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On the television side, Paltrow has won an Emmy for guest starring in 'Glee' and most recently appeared in the first two seasons of Netflix's 'The Politician'.

The actor explained, "Apple says she likes me here, like how she knows me, and it is weird if I am on screen." The star further also revealed her own favourite movie of hers, "I love 'The Royal Tenenbaums'. I think that's my current favourite."

Apple and Moses may not have many more opportunities to see their mother act, as she said early last year that she's slowly stepping away from acting.

"I'm sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do. But I'm married to the ['The Politician'] writer [Ian Brennan] and he asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me," the Goop founder told Ryan Seacrest at the 2020 Golden Globes. (ANI)

