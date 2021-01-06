Gwyneth Paltrow says son Moses Martin struggling the most in family amid lockdown

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow during Monday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', talked about staying at home with her loved ones and shared why her 14-year-old son Moses Martin is the one in the family who's "having the hardest time with it".

According to E!News, the 'Iron Man' star said on the talk show, "What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of, just like, solo, outside, exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that."

The Oscar winner added, "But I think it's very hard to be 14. And you know, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones, you know, that are still in kind of, like, the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed."

The 'Sliding Doors' star then compared her son's experience to his older sister Apple Martin's, "Like, my daughter is 16. She kind of, like, knows who she is. She's got her friends, and my son would have started high school in September. And I think it's hard socially."

Overall, the Goop founder noted she's "been so amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been."



As she put it, "Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it."

As reported by E!News, Paltrow shares her two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin. They announced they were consciously uncoupling in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2016. Still, they have continued to co-parent the kids, enjoying everything from holidays and birthdays to family vacations and outings together. Although, it isn't always easy.

In September 2020, Paltrow said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', "Chris and I committed to putting them first and that's harder than it looks," she added.

"Because some days, you really don't want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from. But if you're committed to having family dinner, then you do it."

"And you take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug, and you make a joke, and you just recommit to this new relationship that you're trying to foster."

E!News reported that Paltrow remarried in 2018, wedding Brad Falchuk. Martin has also been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson for years. And while Paltrow and Martin are no longer a couple, they're still a family.

"That's how it will be forever. Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days. But I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and really what's best for them," she told Barrymore. (ANI)

