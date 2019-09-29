Gwyneth Paltrow steps out for date night with Brad Falchuk to celebrate birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who turned a year older recently, celebrated her birthday with husband and producer-writer Brad Falchuk.

The 'Avengers' actor, who turned 47 on Friday, stepped out for a date night in New York City with Falchuk to celebrate her special day, reported People.

The couple's outing came just a few days before they will celebrate their first wedding anniversary, after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home on September 29 last year.

For their romantic date night, Paltrow rocked a long red and blue Gucci shirtdress paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Falchuk looked handsome in an all-blue ensemble.

'The Politician' producer and director posted a lengthy message on Instagram to wish his beloved wife on her birthday, calling her "the greatest human being ever."

"She's not perfect, her sense of humour can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings," he began the caption.

While he continued to gush about his wife, he also shared that she makes the "most delicious pancake" and makes you feel "at home with the slightest touch."

Falchuk's sweet message didn't end there! He went on to praise her for fashion sense, saying "no one wears clothes as well as she does."

"Happy birthday, Love. I know I'm not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you," he concluded.

On Friday, Paltrow also shared her own Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

"Another trip around the sun complete. Thank you to my friends and instafamily for all of the very kind wishes. I love you guys," she captioned a sunny selfie of herself.

Falchuk's adorable message was shared the day after the two attended the premiere of their new Netflix show 'The Politician'. Falchuk serves as a producer and writer on the series created by their close friend Ryan Murphy, while Paltrow makes a return to acting alongside actors Ben Platt, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch.

Paltrow announced last month that she and the 'American Horror Story' producer were finally moving in together after a year of being married.

"Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we're moving in together this month," Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple (15), and son Moses (13) with ex-husband Chris Martin, revealed in InStyle's special 25th-anniversary issue last month.

The couple first met when Paltrow appeared on 'Glee' and got hitched in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September 2018 after dating for more than three years. (ANI)

