Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson
Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson on birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:44 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like there's no bad blood between actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson!
Paltrow wished Johnson, who is dating her ex-husband Chris Martin, a happy birthday on Instagram, calling her a "gem."
"Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," Paltrow captioned a photo of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor, who was holding a dog in the picture. In August, Us Weekly reported that Martin and Johnson had reconciled after a brief split in June. The couple's reunion happened because of their biggest supporter - Paltrow.
"Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it," an insider told the outlet.
The 'Avengers: End Game' actor has been on friendly terms with Johnson for a while now. In April, the two stunning ladies were spotted together at a party.
"Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him," a source told Us Weekly at that time.
The outlet confirmed that Martin and Johnson, who previously dated musician Matthew Hitt and actor Jordan Masterson, were a couple after they went on a trip to Israel together in December 2017.
A source later told Us Weekly that the 12-year age difference fits perfectly with Martin's personality.
"Chris is very young at heart, so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger. That's just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type," an insider said.
The 'Suspiria' star was also feeling content with their relationship. She told Tatler magazine that she was "very happy" with Martin in September 2018.
In December 2018, the couple appeared to be getting serious and taking their relationship to the next level. A source told Us Weekly that the Coldplay band frontrunner and the actor were close to getting engaged.
"Chris is head over heels," the source added.
In June, however, multiple outlets suggested that the couple had ended their nearly two-year relationship. Martin was rumoured to have been spotted locking lips with English pop star Dua Lipa at the 2019 Glastonbury musical festival. However, his rep shot down the speculation.
Prior to his relationship with Johnson, Martin was married to Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The former partners are proud parents to daughter Apple and son Moses.
Paltrow got married to TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Miley Cyrus was Cody Simpson's childhood 'celebrity crush'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Imagine how lucky would you feel if you get to date your crush? Seems like musician Cody Simpson is living his dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Angelina Jolie reveals she 'lost' herself during separation from...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, confessing that she felt like she had 'lost herself'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Jennifer Lopez makes surprise appearance at Maluma's concert in NY

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden during Maluma's concert.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

'No Time To Die' first poster: Daniel Craig looks dapper as 007

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Bond is back! The first poster of the upcoming film 'No Time To Die', the next chapter in the 007 saga, has arrived and it features actor Daniel Craig as the suave and iconic fictional spy James Bond.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Andy Dick pleads not guilty in groping case

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Comedian-actor Andy Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping a driver from a ride-hailing service last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:46 IST

Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:09 IST

Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Read More
iocl