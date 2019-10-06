Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson on birthday

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like there's no bad blood between actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson!

Paltrow wished Johnson, who is dating her ex-husband Chris Martin, a happy birthday on Instagram, calling her a "gem."

"Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," Paltrow captioned a photo of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor, who was holding a dog in the picture. In August, Us Weekly reported that Martin and Johnson had reconciled after a brief split in June. The couple's reunion happened because of their biggest supporter - Paltrow.

"Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it," an insider told the outlet.

The 'Avengers: End Game' actor has been on friendly terms with Johnson for a while now. In April, the two stunning ladies were spotted together at a party.

"Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him," a source told Us Weekly at that time.

The outlet confirmed that Martin and Johnson, who previously dated musician Matthew Hitt and actor Jordan Masterson, were a couple after they went on a trip to Israel together in December 2017.

A source later told Us Weekly that the 12-year age difference fits perfectly with Martin's personality.

"Chris is very young at heart, so it makes sense for him to be with someone younger. That's just one of the ways Dakota is very much his type," an insider said.

The 'Suspiria' star was also feeling content with their relationship. She told Tatler magazine that she was "very happy" with Martin in September 2018.

In December 2018, the couple appeared to be getting serious and taking their relationship to the next level. A source told Us Weekly that the Coldplay band frontrunner and the actor were close to getting engaged.

"Chris is head over heels," the source added.

In June, however, multiple outlets suggested that the couple had ended their nearly two-year relationship. Martin was rumoured to have been spotted locking lips with English pop star Dua Lipa at the 2019 Glastonbury musical festival. However, his rep shot down the speculation.

Prior to his relationship with Johnson, Martin was married to Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The former partners are proud parents to daughter Apple and son Moses.

Paltrow got married to TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018. (ANI)