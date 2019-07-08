Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin celebrates one year since Justin Bieber proposed her

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin marked the first anniversary of the special day since her husband Justin Bieber proposed her to marry him.
"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more," the 22-year-old model wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of the two together.
The pop star had asked her out in the Bahamas in July last year.
"Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here's to learning and growing together," she further wrote.

Two months post the proposal the couple secretly got married in September in New York City.
"They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People at the time.
A religious source had revealed that the couple was legally married at the courthouse. However, they may plan a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon.
"They're going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love," the religious source had said.
Other than this another source had confirmed that Justin and Hailey are working on a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first wedding anniversary to serve as a "celebration for family and friends. Hailey is working with a planner. They are both excited." (ANI)

