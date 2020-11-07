Hailey Baldwin denies she's pregnant with her first child

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Baldwin recently denied that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old model Baldwin took to her Instagram Story and told fans that she was speaking out before a tabloid article incorrectly claimed that she's expecting.

Instead, she called for people to focus on "what's important AKA the election."



Though Baldwin isn't expecting her first child right now, she and the 'Stuck With You' crooner Bieber have been vocal about their desire to one day start a family.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Baby' singer said in a post, "I truly desire healthy relationships.I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! ... I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!"

Bieber also once said that however many children they have will be "up to Hailey because it's her body."

According to Page Six, Baldwin and the 'Lonely' singer married in a New York City courthouse in 2018 and then hosted a celebrity-filled second ceremony in South Carolina a year later. (ANI)

