Hailey Baldwin reveals her secret to relationship with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Life of celebrities is no different from others when it comes to marriage and Hailey Baldwin is proving the same.

The model who recently celebrated her first anniversary with Justin Bieber has opened up about how the duo balances their married life, in the cover story for Vogue Australia's October 2019 issue, reported People.

On being asked if she still believed that "marriage is hard," the 22-year-old model said that she considers that all "good relationships" require effort. "Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into."

"Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time," she explained.

Other than all ups and downs, things are pretty "easier" for the couple nowadays.

"We've found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love," Baldwin shared.

"If you don't want to compromise you can't be in a relationship," she said. (ANI)

