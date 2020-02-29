Hailey Baldwin reveals 'party trick' that made Bieber call her

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 29 (ANI): American model Hailey Baldwin has that revealed exactly which television moment caused her husband Justin Bieber to give her a call and reconcile after the pair took a break from their relationship.

According to People magazine, the 23-year-old model made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' and during the hilarious interview, the show's host Fallon asked Baldwin: "Did you do any party tricks? Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show; you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth."

To which Baldwin replied, "It was really fun and there's actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth, the next morning -- after the interview had aired -- I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on 'Jimmy Fallon' last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.' Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone."

After which, the crowd immediately erupted into applause as Fallon himself appears to be astonished on listening to the love story, and said, "No, no!" and Fallon even compares Bieber and Baldwin's romance to a movie storyline.

Baldwin said that with a laugh that she feels like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping her spark.

The host jokingly said: "You'd think I'd be invited to your wedding," and clarified that his comment was in plain humour and said that they look cute together.

As the show progresses, Fallon shows the audience black-and-white snaps from Baldwin and Bieber's second wedding ceremony. In one of the pictures, Baldwin is seen licking her husband's mouth.

Fallon poked fun and said: "Here's you and Justin, everyone gets to lick the groom." To which the host Baldwin jokingly replied, "Well not everyone got to lick the groom, okay."

Baldwin met Bieber when she was just 13 years old in 2009, noted Fallon.

She began to say: "I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation."

Baldwin revealed that the couple met when her dad brought her to the 'Today' show where Justin performed. And she remembers that at that time Bieber was only 15-year-old.

Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot for the first time in a private ceremony on September 13, 2018, in New York. In September 2019, the couple then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina. (ANI)

