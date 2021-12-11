Hailey Bieber asks for motherhood advice from pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): Seems like supermodel Hailey Beiber is looking forward to embracing parenthood with his husband- popstar Justin Bieber, as she asked model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is expecting her second child, for advice for future moms.

As per E! News, in a deleted scene from her latest YouTube video with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uploaded on Friday, December 10, the 25-year-old model asked Rosie for her best motherhood advice.

Hailey prefaced the question by admitting that she knows "zero about being a mom," but that she wants children with her husband Justin Bieber "one day" and asked Rosie for her guidance.

The pregnant model who is currently expecting her second child with action star Jason Statham shared that she thought Hailey would "make a lovely mum" before imparting her words of wisdom: be "really kind" to yourself.

"[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum. You take on a lot," Rosie replied.

She also stressed that it was important to "follow your instincts," and maybe not take every piece of criticism--or advice--to heart.



"Don't listen too much about what other people say," Rosie said adding, "Don't listen too much to the advice."

She also stated that she felt "really lucky" to have multiple women in her life come together to support her throughout her two pregnancies, as per E! News.

"I can call my mum, on my bathroom floor, sobbing, asking for her for advice. And I think you do, you lean into your grandmother's, your mother's advice, older women around you that have been through it. The amount of like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I had experienced. And it really is just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers," Rosie explained.

For the unversed, this isn't the first time that Hailey has made headlines about her inquisitiveness of having a child with Justin.

The star couple, who had a second wedding ceremony in 2019, have both discussed their decision to wait before having children together.

In December 2020, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview, that he was willing to have as many kids as "Hailey is wishing to push out," adding, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

When Ellen asked about their choice, the "Stay" singer said he wanted to wait to have kids until Hailey was ready. "I think the issue--there's not really an issue--I think Hailey still has things she wants to accomplish as a woman. I just think she's not ready yet and that's OK," he explained. (ANI)

