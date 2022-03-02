Hailey Bieber digs out adorable childhood picture of Justin Bieber

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): For all the Beliebers, here's an adorable treat for you from the pop star's wife, Hailey Bieber!

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and dug out a major throwback picture of her husband Justin Bieber.

The adorable picture features a toddler Justin standing on a dining table chair while dressed in an oversized t-shirt, jeans, and a pair of canvas shoes. He could also be seen wearing a baseball cap.

Sharing the picture, Hailey wrote, "smol."





Not to miss in the picture is the quirky fashion sense that the 'Peaches' star still carries.

The adorable snap comes a day after the pop star turned 28 on March 1.

Hailey also dedicated a heartfelt tribute for Justin on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a series of the couple's endearing pictures, Hailey wrote, "Happy birthday my baby... there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here's to 28."

For the unversed, the much-loved couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in the presence of their family and friends in 2019. (ANI)

