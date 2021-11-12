Hailey Bieber opens up about 'extremely difficult' journey of navigating Justin's sobriety

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Justin Bieber fans are well aware of the fact about how the pop star decided to overcome his addiction to drugs when his ladylove Hailey Bieber entered his life. She was there to support him, but the journey wasn't easy!

E! News quoted a recent interview of Hailey, where she shared her 'extremely difficult' journey of navigating Justin's sobriety after having witnessed her dad's drug addiction.

The Victoria's Secret model is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, who once struggled with cocaine addiction.

In a recent podcast interview, the 24-year-old supermodel shared her experience growing up with her father amid his substance abuse battle.

Speaking about the same, Hailey said "There's a lot of addiction that runs in our family, like, not even just my dad but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggled with a lot of different things. He was always just extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why he needed to be sober and what alcoholic behaviour looks like, and where that comes out."

She continued, "Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there and talk about it was extremely difficult. I was never somebody who struggled with any substances, but that's because I was so aware of it because of my dad. He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was like, I'm never trying it because I'm just so scared that if I try it one time, it might lead into something else."

For the unversed, in the 2020 YouTube docuseries 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', Hailey's husband- Justin spoke candidly about overcoming battles with addiction to marijuana, alcohol, psychedelic mushrooms, pills, and other drugs, saying they had been "an escape" for him, as per E! News.



On the podcast, Hailey confirmed that growing up around people in recovery gave her insight into supporting her husband on his journey to sobriety.

"I think even just the open dialogue of, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' Being able to be honest, I've had times where I would get nervous, like, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was like, a dark time for you. But he has very, very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and I think that is all I can really ask for," she said.

On his docu-series, Justin recalled that he "decided" to stop abusing substances because he "felt like I was dying."

"My security and stuff would come into my room at night to check my pulse," he recalled.

"People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary. I basically said to myself, I'm like, 'God if you're real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff, and if you do, I'll do the rest of the work.'"

The much-loved couple had briefly dated from December 2015 to January 2016, before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018 after Justin broke up with his long-time girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez.

Justin and Hailey got engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. They officially got married in front of their family and friends in 2019. (ANI)

