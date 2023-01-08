Hailey Bieber reveals she "struggled with a little PTSD" after her mini stroke

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Model Hailey Bieber opened up about how her mental and physical health has been impacted since suffering a mini-stroke in 2022.

On the "Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, Hailey revealed she struggled with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the stroke, Page Six reported.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," she said.

She added, "It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."



In March 2022, the 26-year-old model was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain. Upon her hospitalization, she was diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale or PFO, a small opening in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth.

The Rhode Beauty founder added that the mini-stroke was "definitely the scariest thing I've ever gone through."

Hailey said that she was in Palm Springs when she suffered a medical emergency last March and coming back to the area even for the podcast is "very triggering" for her.

"Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment. But I think the bright side for me is that it led me to find out I had this hole in my heart," she explained.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares, and severe anxiety. (ANI)

