Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Halle Berry injured while filming fight scene on 'Bruised' set

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry who is starring in and making her directorial debut with 'Bruised' got injured while shooting a fight scene on the film's set.
Following the injury suffered by the actor-director on Monday, production of the film got delayed, reported NJ Advance Media, as cited by Fox News.
Executive producer on the film, Brian Pitt, told the outlet that Berry's injury was "nothing serious" and added, "Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She's tired. She needed a break."
Pitt also shared that the production is likely to recommence on Friday, or whenever Berry is ready.
The 53-year old is also starring in the upcoming film as Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter. Penned by Michelle Rosenfarb, the feature follows her journey as she fights her own demons and competes with one of the fiercest rising stars in the MMA world while struggling to become the mother her child deserves.
Some of Berry's past credits include 'Kidnap', 'The Call', 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' and 'Perfect Stranger'. She will also be seen in 'John Wick 3'.
The 'Catwoman' star bagged the Oscar for her 2002 film 'Monster's Ball'. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:37 IST

