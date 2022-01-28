Halle Berry opens up about sharing fake wedding photo with Van Hunt

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Halle Berry had her fans and social media followers believe that she married Van Hunt on New Year's Day.

As per People magazine, during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show' with host Jimmy Fallon, 'The Moonfall' actor shared details about what led to the New Year's Day joke.

The 55-year-old actor admitted that "copious amounts of drinks" led up to the couple posting a photo earlier this month in which they kissed in what appeared to be a chapel and in front of an altar.

A second image featured the pair smiling, with the text "It's 2022!" overlayed.

"Well ... IT'S OFFICIAL!" she captioned the post in the tropical locale with Hunt.





Berry told Fallon that celebrities from Ava DuVernay to "The Rock" (Dwayne Johnson) send the couple congratulatory messages on Instagram.

"First of all, this was not supposed to happen like this. I was with my boyfriend. We were on an island. We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We make it back to our room and we pass this little chapel, and we think, 'Oh, let's go in here. Let's see what's inside here.' So, we go in. And while we're in there, we get the crazy idea," recounted Berry on the show.

She continued, "We think, let's call his mom. Let's take a photo of us and send it to her and say, 'Guess what, we got married.' So we took the photo and then after we saw how good the photo came out we said, 'Let's play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram. Let's post it and then let's swipe over and tell them it's official' ... That's how we thought it would play ... but instead within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from like Ava DuVernay and the Rock."

"So many people don't swipe. I didn't know that people don't swipe," she explained of the mix-up. "So now I'm never doing swipes ever again because I know nobody looks at them."

Earlier this month, Hunt appeared on 'The Domenick Nati Show' and said he and Berry, "never tried any prank."

"It wasn't that," he said. "We were just teasing, trying our very own January Fool's Day."

He added that he and Berry, who confirmed their relationship in September 2020, didn't think fans would actually believe they got hitched. (ANI)

