Halle Berry remembers 'decades of friendship' with Sidney Poitier

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Members from the film fraternity are mourning the demise of legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died recently at the age of 94. Remembering her decades of friendship with Sidney, Oscar winner Halle Berry also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Halle Berry, the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actor (female), is remembering the legacy of Sidney Poitier, who became the first Black man to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards in 1964.

Paying tribute to the cinematic trailblazer, Halle shared a throwback picture of herself with the late actor.

"My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are. You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well-lived," wrote the 55-year-old actor.

Halle continued, "I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I've been rendered speechless! There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow."



Collecting her thoughts, the 'Bruised' actor concluded, "Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man."



Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died on Thursday night at the age of 94. Among his many achievements was becoming the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, when he was recognized for 'Lilies of the Field' on April 13, 1964.

Meanwhile, Halle made history at the Oscars on March 24, 2002, when the 'Monster's Ball' star became the first Black woman to win Best Actress. At the same ceremony, Sidney was given an Honorary Award, presented to him that night by Denzel Washington, as per People magazine.

Sidney Poitier was an inspiration to many. The Bahamian actor has played many pivotal roles in some of the most iconic Hollywood movies. His notable works include 'The Defiant Ones', 'Porgy and Bess', 'A Raisin in the Sun', 'Paris Blues', and more.

Apart from Halle, several Hollywood celebrities including Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, and Viola Davis among others expressed their grief over Sidney Poitier's death. US President Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama also paid their tributes to the legendary actor. (ANI)

