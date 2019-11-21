Halle Berry (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Halle Berry (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Halle Berry updates fans after injury on sets of 'Bruised'

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:28 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 21 (ANI): Actor Halle Berry, who recently got injured during a shoot, updated fans about her condition via social media.
According to Fox News, the 53-year-old star sustained injuries while filming a fight scene for her new MMA-inspired flick 'Bruised.'
The 'Kidnap' star took to Instagram to update fans on her condition.
"Thank you to all the folks that have showered me with love since my injury," Berry captioned the picture which seems to be a still from her film.
"It's par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Just know I'm far from tired. I'm wide awake...and just getting started! #BruisedTheMovie."
After the injury delayed production on Monday, a representative for the flick said, "Halle got slightly injured in the fight. She's tired. She needed a break."
The production is expected to resume on Friday.
'Bruised', which also serves as Berry's feature directorial debut, follows her as a disgraced MMA fighter forced to confront her demons when the six-year-old son she walked out on returns to her doorstep.
When Berry began training for the film, she posted a photo to Instagram, displaying her pride in finally having "ripped abs."
In the caption, she encouraged fans to "Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it." (ANI)

