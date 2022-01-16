Halsey makes a crown for son's six-month birthday celebration

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Halsey celebrated their son Ender's six-month birthday and shared a collection of sweet photos from the special day on social media.

According to People Magazine, the 'Without Me' singer welcomed Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Halsey can be seen enjoying finger-painting with their son and treating him to a banana oatmeal cake for the occasion.

Halsey also crafted a felt crown for the birthday boy, reading, "1/2 Ender."

In the first photo of their Instagram post, Halsey holds Ender's hand while the 6-month-old sits on a paint-covered surface with a green finger-paint smiley face on his chest. In the second photo, Ender grins while digging his fingers into his cake, and in the third, he lies across from Aydin on the couch while they each sip a drink.



Halsey also shared an up-close photo of Ender's birthday crown, plus an adorable image of their son snuggling with their dog, Jagger.





"Sisko boy is 6 months. we celebrated with finger paints and a banana oatmeal cake and I made a little crown. He sorta just looks like the club kid Pope though... they said it would go by fast but sheeeeeesh," Halsey wrote in the caption.



Aydin commented on Halsey's post, writing, "Jaggy and Endy tho," in reference to the photo of Ender enjoying some cuddle time with Jagger.

Since becoming a mom last summer, Halsey has shared plenty of memorable moments with their son on social media.

Halsey opened up about how their life has changed since welcoming Ender in an October interview with Billboard. At the time, they said, "being a mother to my son makes being a musician seem pretty boring."

"Something really amazing happened when I did have my son, which is the absolute, glorious eradication and death of my ego. Nothing matters when I go home to him. He thinks I'm perfect and great and everything," Halsey added. (ANI)

