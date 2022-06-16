'Happy Birthday... my everything': Kim Kardashian wishes daughter as North turns 9

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is now 9 years old. To mark North's ninth birthday, Kim shared a sweet message for her on Instagram.



Kim posted a series of photographs of her and North, from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent wedding along with some photos of her daughter as a toddler.



She wrote, "'Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There is no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me." She concluded by writing, "I love you till...(infinity symbol).





North turned 9 on June 15 but the birthday celebrations were held on the weekend prior to the birthday. Kim had hosted an anime-themed party for her.



Kim's mother Kris Jenner also took to her Instagram to share pictures of North over the years. She captioned her post writing, "Happy 9th Birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter North!!!! I can't believe how fast you're growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire! You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!!"



North is Kim and her ex-Kanye West's oldest child. The pair also shares three other kids; 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm. (ANI)

