Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: 5 iconic movies of legendary action hero!

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): There aren't many actors in the world who are labelled as global icons. However, one name that mightily falls in this category is that of Sylvester Stallone. The actor, who marked his legacy as 'Rocky' and 'Rambo,' has established himself as one of the most-loved actors in the world with countless fans around the world.

The epitome of action hero, Sylvester Stallone, celebrates his 76th birthday today with a stellar career spanning over four decades. Let's take a look at 5 of the most iconic movies of the legendary actor!

Rocky



With Rocky, Stallone kickstarted his career in some fashion! Playing the role of a poor boxer from Philadelphia who is given an underdog shot at becoming the world champion, Stallone earned his name as the iconic 'Rocky'. To date, Rocky is one of the most inspiring sports dramas.

First Blood



After Rocky, Stallone gave another power-packed performance with First Blood. Playing his second-most famous role of John Rambo, the ex-Green Beret goes on a one-man mission against the local police who harass him for no reason. The first of many, this movie paved the way for a hugely successful franchise.



Rambo



Stallone returned to his iconic character of John Rambo after a 20-year hiatus. Taking on his hugely famous role as an ageing star, Stallone proved that the action hero is here to stay for years to come. With plenty of top-notch action sequences, Rambo will always be remembered as one of the most iconic action movies ever.

Cop Land



With his starring role in Cop Land, Stallone plays an out-of-shape sheriff who uncovers corruption in a neighbourhood of New York City cops. Apart from playing dynamic action roles, Stallone showed his mettle as an actor in the crime drama.

Creed



Another hugely successful Stallone franchise, 'Creed' introduced Apollo Creed's illegitimate son Adonis who goes on his way to prove himself by following his father's footsteps into the boxing ring with Apollo's old friend Rocky's help. Delivering an emotional performance in a supporting role, Stallone earned himself an Oscar nomination in 2015.


